Loading articles...

Huge American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 2:58 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend.

Les’ Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The cemetery’s gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.

Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet (7.6 meters by 9.1 meters), Melnyk said.

The crime “cannot detract in the slightest way from the honor and respect we pay on this Memorial Day to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Melnyk said.

Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag that is usually handled by three people.

“It’s so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day,” Adams said.

The cemetery dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 app. the 401 express. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
Good Monday morning! We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the end of May/start of June ☀️ and warmer too! More weather…
Latest Weather
Read more