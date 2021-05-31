Loading articles...

Head of Alberta coal mining panel says trust in regulatory system to be examined

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

EDMONTON — The head of a panel asking Albertans about coal mining in the Rocky Mountains says one of the issues he’ll examine is the level of trust people have in the province’s regulatory system.

Ron Wallace says he’s troubled by results from a recent survey suggesting 85 per cent of respondents weren’t confident that coal mining would be safely regulated in Alberta. 

Wallace has told a CBC Radio phone-in show that the committee will look closely at how faith in Alberta’s environmental oversight became so weak.

He says if people don’t believe their regulators are doing a good job, both the environment and Alberta’s business climate will suffer.

Wallace says the committee has already reached out to municipalities, environmental organizations and business groups and will post all submissions on its website. 

The majority of calls Wallace took during the hour-long show were from people concerned about the industry’s expansion. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

