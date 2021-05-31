Loading articles...

Ex-owners of polluting Italian steel plant convicted

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

In this picture taken Friday, Aug. 17, 2012, the ILVA steel plant is seen in Taranto, Italy. An Italian Cabinet official warns Monday, Aug. 13, 2012, a judge's decision to close the ILVA steel plant employing thousands on environmental grounds will cripple the government's industrial policy. The plant was ordered closed after health studies showed an elevated incidence of cancer in the area. The plant's operators say toxic fumes have already been reduced. The plant employs 12,000 and accounts for 75 percent of economic production in Taranto province. (AP Photo/Paola Barisani)

MILAN (AP) — Two former owners of a troubled steel plant in southern Italy were convicted Monday of toxic pollution that prosecutors say cost hundreds of lives. They were each sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Brothers Fabio Riva and Nicola Riva, the former owner and managers of the Ilva steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, once Europe’s largest, were convicted of criminal association aimed at provoking an environmental disaster, poisoning the food supply and willful omissions of workplace safety measures.

They were sentenced to 22 years and 20 years, respectively.

Two other managers were also found guilty in the case and sentenced to more than two decades, among the 24 former managers convicted in the five-year trial.

The former governor of Puglia, Nichi Vendola, was convicted of aggravated bribery, accused by prosecutors of having put undue pressure on an environmental official to soften his position on the toxic emissions. That official, Giorgio Assennato, meanwhile, was found guilty of not reporting Vedola’s pressure, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Assennato has denied being pressured by Vendola, a left-wing politician who also denied wrongdoing and said the verdict had “trampled the truth.” Vendola has vowed to appeal.

Verdicts aren’t considered final in Italy until two levels of appeal are exhausted.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 app. the 401 express. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
Good Monday morning! We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the end of May/start of June ☀️ and warmer too! More weather…
Latest Weather
Read more