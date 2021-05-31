Loading articles...

Energy sector helps S&P/TSX composite as price of oil climbs higher

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector helped boost Canada’s main stock index in early trading as the price of oil climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.93 points at 19,895.11.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.76 cents US compared with 82.74 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.02 at US$67.34 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$1,907.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB Gardiner at York - maintenance crews are blocking the left lane. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:55 AM
Good Monday morning! We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the end of May/start of June ☀️ and warmer too! More weather…
Latest Weather
Read more