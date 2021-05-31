Loading articles...

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 12:28 am EDT

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, talks to Republican members of the Texas House before the start of the debate of Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act, at the Capitol on Sunday May 30, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when.

Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press






