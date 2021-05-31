Loading articles...

Court to wait until 2022 to sentence Toronto van attack killer

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, left to right, Justice Ruby Wong, Alek Minassian and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court as Minassian appears by video in Toronto on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in this courtroom sketch. Three new charges of attempted murder were laid Thursday against the man accused in a deadly van attack that took place in north Toronto last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
On March 3, Justice Anne Molloy said Minassian sought media attention as part of the 2018 Toronto van attack.

The key issue at Minassian's trial was whether he had the capacity at the time to make a rational choice.

John Tory issued a statement saying there will never be full closure for the victims and their families.

TORONTO – The man who deliberately killed 10 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will be sentenced in 2022.

A judge found Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this year.

Justice Anne Molloy says the court is waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada about serving murder sentences consecutively before proceeding.

In 2011, Stephen Harper’s Conservative government introduce a provision to allow periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders to be stacked on top of each other.

The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.

