Court to wait until 2022 to sentence Toronto van attack killer

John Tory issued a statement saying there will never be full closure for the victims and their families.

The key issue at Minassian's trial was whether he had the capacity at the time to make a rational choice.

On March 3, Justice Anne Molloy said Minassian sought media attention as part of the 2018 Toronto van attack.

TORONTO – The man who deliberately killed 10 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will be sentenced in 2022.

A judge found Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this year.

Justice Anne Molloy says the court is waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada about serving murder sentences consecutively before proceeding.

In 2011, Stephen Harper’s Conservative government introduce a provision to allow periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders to be stacked on top of each other.

The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.