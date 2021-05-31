Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Court to wait until 2022 to sentence Toronto van attack killer
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2021 11:41 am EDT
Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, left to right, Justice Ruby Wong, Alek Minassian and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court as Minassian appears by video in Toronto on Thursday, May 10, 2018 in this courtroom sketch. Three new charges of attempted murder were laid Thursday against the man accused in a deadly van attack that took place in north Toronto last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Summary
On March 3, Justice Anne Molloy said Minassian sought media attention as part of the 2018 Toronto van attack.
The key issue at Minassian's trial was whether he had the capacity at the time to make a rational choice.
John Tory issued a statement saying there will never be full closure for the victims and their families.
TORONTO – The man who deliberately killed 10 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will be sentenced in 2022.
Justice Anne Molloy says the court is waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada about serving murder sentences consecutively before proceeding.
In 2011, Stephen Harper’s Conservative government introduce a provision to allow periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders to be stacked on top of each other.
The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.
The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.