Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs in Game 7, advance to second round

The Montreal Canadiens have defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring for Montreal in the second period, picking up his first goal of the series. Before the period ended, Corey Perry extended the lead to two after a Nick Suzuki shot bounced off of him and past Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. Tyler Toffoli added a late empty netter before William Nylander bagged a late consolation for Toronto.

Carey Price was dominant for Montreal, stopping all but one of the 30 shots he faced.

With the loss, the Maple Leafs, who had a 3-1 series lead at one point, have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Montreal will move on to face the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2, a series which begins on June 2 in Manitoba.