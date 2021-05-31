Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs in Game 7, advance to second round
by Sportsnet Staff
Posted May 31, 2021 9:39 pm EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2021 at 9:53 pm EDT
Montreal Canadiens players salute the fans after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. They defeated the Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Montreal Canadiens have defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring for Montreal in the second period, picking up his first goal of the series. Before the period ended, Corey Perry extended the lead to two after a Nick Suzuki shot bounced off of him and past Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. Tyler Toffoli added a late empty netter before William Nylander bagged a late consolation for Toronto.
Carey Price was dominant for Montreal, stopping all but one of the 30 shots he faced.
With the loss, the Maple Leafs, who had a 3-1 series lead at one point, have been eliminated from the playoffs.
Montreal will move on to face the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2, a series which begins on June 2 in Manitoba.