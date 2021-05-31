Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, 21, charged in 2019 sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2021 2:08 pm EDT
Toronto police charged Faiaz Tahmid, 21, of Toronto, with two counts of Sexual Assault on May 31, 2021. (H-O/TPS)
Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to two alleged sexual assaults.
In June 2019, a man and woman, both 19 years of age at the time, went to a house party in the Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area. Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted the woman at the party.
Later in the year in December 2019, another woman, who was also 19 years old at the time, was in the same man’s apartment in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area when he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
Investigators said the victims did not know each other.
On Monday, police said Faiaz Tahmid, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault.
He appeared in court on Monday.
