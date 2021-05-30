Toronto City Hall flag lowered to half-mast in memory of Kamloops residential school victims

Flags on federal buildings will be flown at half-mast in honour of the 215 children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said

The City of Toronto lowered the Canadian flag outside of City Hall Sunday in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he spoke with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme, who asked that the ceremonial flags be lowered.

“Today, the City’s flags are being lowered in memory of the 215 children whose bodies have been discovered,” Tory said in a tweet Sunday. “The flags will remain lowered for nine days — 215 hours to represent each life.”

The Toronto sign will also be dimmed to recognize the lives lost, he added.

I know we have all been horrified by the discovery of the bodies of 215 children on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation territory. pic.twitter.com/ngJTUhOjDC — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 30, 2021

Trudeau asks for flags to be lowered to honour Kamloops residential school children

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast in honour of the 215 children.

Trudeau says he has made the request, which will include the Peace Tower flag, to honour all Indigenous children who “never made it home”, the survivors of the school and their families.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

She described the discovery as “an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

Plans are underway to bring in forensics experts to identify and repatriate the remains of the children found buried on the site.

Mayors of communities across Ontario including Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga and Brampton have also ordered flags lowered to honour the children.