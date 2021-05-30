Loading articles...

Three helicopters dispatched to report of avalanche in Alberta

Last Updated May 30, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT

JASPER, Alta. — Three air ambulances from Alberta have been sent to the Jasper area following a report of an avalanche.

Deborah Tetley, a spokeswoman for STARS Air Ambulance, says two helicopters from Grande Prairie and one from Edmonton were dispatched Sunday morning.

Tetley says there were reports of an avalanche, but she did not know how many casualties there may be.

She says the helicopters are landing the the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre, located along Highway 93 between Jasper and Lake Louise.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
COTTAGE COUNTRY: On Victoria Rd 8 approaching Killarney Bay Rd there are reports of a bear on the road. Use caution through the area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:08 AM
Tomorrow is a nice finish to what has been a very weird May! Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days.
Latest Weather
Read more