Three helicopters dispatched to report of avalanche in Alberta

JASPER, Alta. — Three air ambulances from Alberta have been sent to the Jasper area following a report of an avalanche.

Deborah Tetley, a spokeswoman for STARS Air Ambulance, says two helicopters from Grande Prairie and one from Edmonton were dispatched Sunday morning.

Tetley says there were reports of an avalanche, but she did not know how many casualties there may be.

She says the helicopters are landing the the Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre, located along Highway 93 between Jasper and Lake Louise.

The Canadian Press