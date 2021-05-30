Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated May 30, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:45 a.m.

Ontario will soon be replacing it’s chief medical officer of health. 

The province issued a release this morning sayin Dr. Kieran Moore will succeed Dr. David Williams by the end of June. 

Moore is currently the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health

The province says Williams is planning to retire as of June 25. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:50 PM
THIS IS NOW CLEARED. ALL LANES OPEN
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Still a little cool this morning as we tap into sunshine the next few days. Temperatures climb to a guaranteed hig…
Latest Weather
Read more