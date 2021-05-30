The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9:45 a.m.

Ontario will soon be replacing it’s chief medical officer of health.

The province issued a release this morning sayin Dr. Kieran Moore will succeed Dr. David Williams by the end of June.

Moore is currently the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health

The province says Williams is planning to retire as of June 25.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press