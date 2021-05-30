Survey shows only 20% of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

A new survey suggests Canadians are in no rush to head back to the office, even as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline across the country.

A recent poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies has found that 82 per cent of Canadian respondents who have worked from home during the pandemic have found the experience to be positive, and only 20 per cent want to return to the office every day.

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally, while 19 per cent say they never want to go back.

The data comes as several provinces start easing pandemic restrictions as new cases and hospitalizations continue to come down from third-wave highs.

The Leger survey queried 1,647 Canadians and 1,002 Americans between May 21 to 23, and cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was done online.