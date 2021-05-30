Ontario reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths Sunday

Ontario reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 1,057 cases recorded yesterday.

Eighteen more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s death toll to 8,744, the province said.

“Locally, there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel and 80 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Provincial labs completed 26,600 tests as of yesterday, the government said.

Since the pandemic began, 530,543 people have been infected with COVID-19. Around 508,428 people have now recovered.

Around 8,984,278 vaccine doses have been administered as of yesterday.