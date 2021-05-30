Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths Sunday
by News Staff
Posted May 30, 2021 10:18 am EDT
Last Updated May 30, 2021 at 10:37 am EDT
Covid-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ontario Public Health has tapped private labs to help reach their testing goal of 16,000 per day. (Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ontario reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 1,057 cases recorded yesterday.
Eighteen more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s death toll to 8,744, the province said.
“Locally, there are 237 new cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel and 80 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday morning.
Provincial labs completed 26,600 tests as of yesterday, the government said.
Since the pandemic began, 530,543 people have been infected with COVID-19. Around 508,428 people have now recovered.
Around 8,984,278 vaccine doses have been administered as of yesterday.