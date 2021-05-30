MUST-WATCH: A pandemic comedy special and Cruella de Vil enter the Top 10!

A look into the mind of an idiosyncratic musician and a quirky millennial comedian make it into the Top 10 this week! But do they stand a chance against the latest villain origin story from Disney+? Keep reading to see what tops the Top 10!

Moby Doc



Streaming platform: VOD

We’re starting off with a documentary about the musician who brought electronica to the American masses!

Moby Doc is a new documentary about acclaimed musician Moby, directed by Rob Gordon Bralver. The idiosyncratic documentary breaks down Moby’s life, from discovering music as a means of escape at a young age, to international superstardom, to living a life filled with trouble so hard. The film describes itself as a surrealist documentary, and features interviews from acclaimed surrealist filmmaker David Lynch, as well as musician Julie Mintz and animator Gary Baseman.

This film is available on your VOD service of choice now!

Cruella



Streaming platform: Disney+

Following in the footsteps of Maleficient, Disney is tackling another villain origin story!

Cruella, which is the first film to have an American premiere since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, stars Emma Stone as the fashion icon with a grudge against Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil. Previously played by Betty Lou Gerson in the 1960s animated film, and Glenn Close in the live-action films, this new film shows the origins of Cruella de Vil in the London in the 1970s. The film also stars Emma Thompson (from the Harry Potter series and Sense and Sensibility) as her nemesis in the fashion world, and Joel Fry (from In the Earth and Game of Thrones) and Paul Walter Hauser (from Richard Jewell and I Tonya) as Cruella’s accomplices.

This film is available now on Disney+ with Premier Access, meaning you’ll need to pay an additional $34.99 to rent it!

Eden



Streaming platform: Netflix

Here’s something for the anime lovers out there!

Eden is a new 4 episode anime series set in a robot dystopia thousands of years in the future. Eden is a gigantic city solely inhabited by artificial intelligent robots, after humans went extinct. Two robots working on a farm (voiced by Rosario Dawson of the Defenders and David Tennant of Doctor Who in the English dub) find a bunch of embryos in stasis, and they accidentally wake up a baby girl and raise her as their own. This continues until they are discovered by the ruling robots of Eden, who vow to kill the young child.

You can watch all episodes on Netflix now!

Wrath of Man



Streaming platform: VOD

Perhaps you’re in the mood for some good old fashioned action. Here’s the film for you!

Wrath of Man is the latest film from Guy Ritchie (who directed the Sherlock Holmes films and Snatch), and it stars Jason Statham (of the Crank and Transporter series). Statham plays H, a new employee at an armoured truck company. The trucks are frequently robbed, which gives H the chance to show that’s he an expert at fighting off armed robbers. But he has a hidden motive, as he’s trying to find the killer of his son, who is somehow connected with this armoured truck company. Also starring Holt McCallany (of Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (of Sicario), and Scott Eastwood (of Pacific Rim: Uprising), this is a film sure to keep your heart pumping.

It’s available to watch on your VOD service of choice now!

Bo Burnham: Inside



Streaming platform: Netflix

Last but not least, a pandemic-era comedy special!

After taking several years away from performing his own comedy to direct his first film (Eighth Grade), Bo Burnham is back baby! Inside is a one man special filmed entirely inside Burnham’s house. Looking at how one can be funny as the world continues to suffer through a pandemic, this film is a musical trip into the mind of Bo Burnham. From his anxieties, his fears, and all the melodies that he comes up with, this is more of a feature length existentialist diatribe than a comedy special, but with jokes and musical numbers too!

You can watch this special on Netflix now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS (Volume 2) – Netflix

9. In Treatment (Season 4) – Crave

8. Eden – Netflix

7. Master of None (Season 3) – Netflix

6. Moby Doc – VOD

5. Wrath of Man – VOD

4. Cruella – Disney+

3. Army of the Dead – Netflix

2. The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

1. Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix