Peel police search for suspect after man killed, four others injured in Mississauga shooting

Peel police say they are searching for a suspect they allege is connected to a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured in Mississauga late Saturday evening.

Peel police said they responded to calls of shots being fired in a plaza at Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway at around 7:19 p.m.

“It is alleged the unknown man entered the premises and began shooting at the staff, striking the 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife; his two sons aged 22-years-old and 25-years-old, and a 58-year-old male employee,” police said in a news release Sunday.

When officers arrived, the 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other four victims were taken to GTA hospitals in various conditions. Police said they are expected to survive.

In photos and video provided by investigators, a person wearing what appears to be grey pants and a dark-coloured hooded jacket is seen looking through a shop window.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.