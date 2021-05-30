Fire crews battle massive blaze at Mississauga restaurant

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed a Mississauga restaurant.

Fire crews were called to the Paramount Fine Foods location at the Erin Mills Town Centre around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the restaurant, and firefighters were soon forced into a defensive position in trying to bring the blaze under control.

Interior conditions became untenable – requiring firefighters to transition from an offensive to a defensive strategy using 4 aerial devices and a deck gun. A great effort by our Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services team. pic.twitter.com/KjGsEnO7Dn — Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) May 31, 2021

Initially a two-alarm fire, it was subsequently upgraded to three-alarms as more equipment was brought in to help battle the blaze.

The roof of the restaurant has since collapsed.

Both police and fire officials say there are no injuries and everyone who was in the structure has been accounted for at this time.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the blaze. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.