Fire crews battle massive blaze at Mississauga restaurant
by News Staff
Posted May 30, 2021 8:55 pm EDT
Last Updated May 30, 2021 at 9:30 pm EDT
Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant at Erin Mills Town Centre. (Photo courtesy: Zaid Siddiq)
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed a Mississauga restaurant.
Fire crews were called to the Paramount Fine Foods location at the Erin Mills Town Centre around 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the restaurant, and firefighters were soon forced into a defensive position in trying to bring the blaze under control.
Initially a two-alarm fire, it was subsequently upgraded to three-alarms as more equipment was brought in to help battle the blaze.
The roof of the restaurant has since collapsed.
Both police and fire officials say there are no injuries and everyone who was in the structure has been accounted for at this time.
There is no word at this time on the cause of the blaze. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
