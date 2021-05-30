Loading articles...

5 people seeking rescues at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

Last Updated May 30, 2021 at 10:14 pm EDT

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — Five people involved in two separate incidents have requested rescue at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, but officials say rescue efforts have been hampered by poor weather conditions.

Two mountaineers began experiencing high-altitude sickness on Klutlan Glacier near Mt. Bona on Friday night, the National Park Service said in a news release. Rangers were notified Saturday morning, and crews with the Alaska Air National Guard attempted multiple rescues but were unsuccessful due to inclement weather.

A third person in their group began suffering cold-related injuries early Sunday, officials said.

Separately, a pilot and passenger requested rescue Saturday afternoon near Mt. Hawkins, sending an SOS via an InReach device and a “rescue needed” text message to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center. Crews made several attempts in the afternoon and evening but were not able to locate the plane, also due to inclement weather, the release said.

Crews were working around-the-clock in continued efforts to rescue those involved in both incidents, the park service said.

The Associated Press

