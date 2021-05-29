Tickets to watch Leafs-Habs Game 6 in Montreal going for up to $12K

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs series is heading back to Montreal.

The Canadien’s 4-3 overtime victory in Toronto on Thursday, one that kept the club alive in its first-round playoff series with the Maple Leafs, paved the way for 2,500 fans to be allowed inside the Bell Centre for Saturday’s Game 6 in Montreal — the first Canadian NHL crowd since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

This comes as some major restrictions will be eased across Quebec starting Saturday: the curfew – which has been in place in much of Quebec since January 8 – will be lifted and indoor venues can start welcoming up to 2,500 people at once.

At the Bell Centre, 2,500 people would account for about 12 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

As of Friday, the lowest ticket for Game 6 at the Bell Centre is $1,500, with the highest peaking at just over $12,000. It’s not clear how much tickets originally cost.

Playing the Canadiens for the first time in the post-season since 1979, the Leafs are looking for their first series victory in 17 years.

“Last night you saw a desperate team come out first period and for whatever reason I think we had some uncharacteristic errors early on in the game,” said defenceman Zach Bogosian.

“We had a good push back in the second and obviously in the third.”

“It is Game 6 for us and they’re going to be desperate and that’s why we have to match their intensity so it’s important for us that we come out and we learn from yesterday,” said centre Jason Spezza.

“This group loves being with each other and we want to continue on and move along to the next phase here. That’s the motivation.” ???? Media Mashup | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/n8IlO54FZL — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 28, 2021

The fan base has plenty of scars from past collapses and disappointments, but Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said his players — many of whom have nothing to do with the failures of yesteryear — are focused on the present.

“This group loves being with each other and we want to continue on,” he said. “That’s the motivation, that’s the pressure. It’s very difficult to win a series, very difficult to end a team’s season. We’ve got an opportunity to do that again (in Game 6).

“We feel good about our team, we feel good about our chances, we feel good about how we’ve played in this series. We just have to go out and execute.”

The team has been playing out Nick Foligno who missed the last three games due to a lower body injury. It’s still uncertain if he’ll be back in the lineup for Saturday.

Keefe said it’s a day by day situation and there will be a decision made on whether or not Foligno will play in Game 6 on Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press