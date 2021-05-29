Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Saturday, May 29

Last Updated May 29, 2021 at 8:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

8:45 a.m.

Ontario’s COVID-19 science table says the province can re-open schools safely on a regional basis while still mitigating risks of transmission of the virus.

The new advice comes in response to a request from Premier Doug Ford for input on whether or not the province should reopen schools as virus cases trend downward.

The group says some regions could reopen based on advice from their local medical officers of health and continued adherence to public health measures.

They say the closure is harming some students’ physical and mental health and reopening would allow schools to re-establish contact with teachers and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

