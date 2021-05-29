Loading articles...

Quebec reports 410COVID-19 cases following the first night without curfew.

Last Updated May 29, 2021 at 12:58 pm EDT

Quebec is reporting 410 new cases of COVID-19 today following the first night without the long-standing curfew meant to curb virus spread. 

The provincial government lifted the nighttime curfew that had been in place since Jan. 5 while also giving restaurant patios across the province the green light to reopen on Friday. 

The province is reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19, including one in the last 24 hours. 

Health officials say hospitalizations declined by 12 in the past 24 hours and now stand at 373, while the number of patients in intensive care remained steady at 91.

The province says it administered 95,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday, for a total of 5,405,885 since the launch of the inoculation campaign. It says about 59.1 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose. 

Health minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet today saying Quebecers must remain cautious as the provincial reopening plan gradually ramps up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

