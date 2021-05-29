Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to name new chief medical officer of health, replacing Dr. David Williams
by News Staff
Posted May 29, 2021 8:32 pm EDT
Last Updated May 29, 2021 at 9:20 pm EDT
Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario shows signs of receding, the Ford government is preparing to replace the province’s top doctor.
CityNews has learned Dr. Kieran Moore is set to take over the reigns as the chief medical officer of health from Dr. David Williams.
Moore has been the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington since 2011.
Williams has been the province’s top doctor since 2016. He was set to retire back in February but agreed to delay his departure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last November, Ford showed his support for Williams extending his stay beyond his scheduled retirement date after failing to get unanimous consent in the legislature for the motion.
“I do not believe in changing a dance partner in the middle of a dance, especially when he’s a great dancer,” Ford was quoted as saying.
An announcement confirming the change is expected on Monday.