Ontario reports just over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday.

There were nearly 33,600 tests completed, down from nearly 40,900 a day ago, with a test positivity at 3.6 per cent.

A total of 2,057 cases are now considered resolved. The number of resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

Locally, there are 228 new cases in Toronto, 178 in Peel, and 82 in York Region.

The province reported 1,273 new cases and 14 deaths on Friday.

Hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 with 934 people in hospital. There are 626 in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, 438 are on a ventilator.

There were 148,972 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, 8,839,445 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

RELATED: Ontario three-step reopening plan to begin June 14; golf and tennis to resume Saturday

Ontario’s COVID-19 science table told the province it would be safe to reopen schools on a regional basis and the increase in COVID-19 cases would be small and manageable.

They also recommended focusing on getting children 12 to 17 vaccinated, which the province plans to do before the start of the school year in September. Residents 12 years of age and older have been eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since May 23.