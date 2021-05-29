Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 29, 2021 at 4:44 am EDT

TORONTO —
No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, two of the 12 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won by ticket holders in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 1 will grow  to a whopping $70 million.

There will also be 18 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

