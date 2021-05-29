Loading articles...

Multiple victims injured in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated May 29, 2021 at 9:19 pm EDT

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a plaza in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to calls of shots being fired in a plaza at Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police would not confirm reports that at least two victims were absent vital signs, saying only that multiple victims have been transported to GTA hospitals in various condition.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:16 PM
CLEARED - The ramp from SB 404 to WB 401 collectors has reopened
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:41 AM
Looks good for the final Sunday of the month!
Latest Weather
Read more