More than half of 16 to 19 year olds in Toronto have received COVID-19 vaccine

The City of Toronto says more than 50 per cent of residents between the ages of 16 and 19 have now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to city officials, 62,601 teens within that age group got their first dose at one of the City-run or various pop-up clinics held over the last week across Toronto.

The City says around 30 per cent of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 have also received their first dose of the vaccine since the province opened up appointments for anyone 12-plus a week ago.

“Youth have experienced a great deal of disruption over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic: school disruption, missed extra-curricular activities and lost time with friends – all of these things are critical to their development,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health. “The faster we can get everyone vaccinated – including youth – the faster we can return to many of the activities we so deeply miss.”

City officials say they plan to stage a two-week youth vaccine blitz next month, from June 14 to 28.

Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved by Health Canada for individuals 12 years of age and older. Vaccinations at City-run immunization clinics can be booked at the City’s COVID-19 webpage or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.