Maple Leafs, Canadiens going to overtime tied 2-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored a pair of goals in a span of five minutes to erase a two-goal third period deficit and force overtime against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli each scored power-play goals 1:17 seconds apart at the start of the third as the Canadiens looked to force a Game 7 in the series.

Jason Spezza and T.J. Brodie replied for the Maple Leafs to force overtime for the second straight game.

The game marked the first time since March 2020 that a Canadian NHL team welcomed fans into their arena with some 2,500 in attendance at the 21,273-seat Bell Centre after Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

The Canadiens gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers were allowed to resell tickets and some of the cheapest seats were selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster while there were reports of some tickets going for as much as $12,000.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Montreal Canadiens season-ticket holder Rob Koehler said. “It’s part of history, things starting to open up.”

“It feels good, man,” said Yves Bissonnette, sporting a red Montreal sweater.

Assigned seats where spectators could sit were adorned with rally towels – no closer than seven rows from the ice on the penalty box side and 12 rows up behind the nets and benches – while organist Diane Bibeau played for the crowd before fans booed the Leafs and cheered the Canadiens as they stepped on the ice.

All fans had to socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up were required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking and only bottled water was sold at concessions.

Fans sang O Canada without accompaniment in a emotion-stirring rendition that sounded like a lot more than just 2,500 people.