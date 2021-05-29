Health Canada extends expiry dates for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines set to expire Monday

Second shots are available to people who received the first dose between March 10 and March 19

The Ontario government said Health Canada has approved this change following the review of submitted stability data

Some lots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were set to expire on May 31 can now be used until July 1

The Ontario government said Saturday certain lots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that were set to expire on May 31 can now be used past their original expiry date following authorization by Health Canada.

“Health Canada has issued an authorization to extend the expiry date of specific lots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from six months to seven months, following the review of submitted stability data,” said Alexandra Hilkene, press secretary to the minister of health.

Hilkene said vaccines that were set to expire May 31 can now be used until July 1.

Pharmacies and physicians’ offices had been rushing to administer thousands of shots this weekend ahead of the now-changed expiry date to avoid wasting doses.

The province started offering it for second shots to people who received the dose between March 10 and March 19 at pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston, and at some primary care offices.

Approximately 90,000 people participated in the AstraZeneca pilot between March 10 and March 19. Many eager vaccine recipients reported frustration this week when trying to book second doses at pharmacies that were still waiting on delayed supply.

“Acceleration of AstraZeneca second doses will be continued with a 12-week interval, dependent on vaccine supply, with booking eligibility based on the date of the first dose,” Hilkene said Saturday. “AstraZeneca doses will be distributed across the province to be available for individuals at the 12-week interval.”

The province paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month due to an increase in reports of rare but deadly blood clots.