Man sent to hospital following collision near Yonge and Carlton

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say a man was injured following a collision in the city’s downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Yonge and Carlton Streets area for a report of a collision between a vehicle and an e-bike.

EMS said they transported a man in his 50s to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

