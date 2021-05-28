Woman struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown last week dies in hospital

A 58-year-old woman, who was struck by a vehicle last Friday, has died in hospital.

Police say they responded to a call for a personal injury collision involving a pedestrian and a Volkswagen SUV that happened in the Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street area.

Police reported that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the SUV being driven by a 23-year-old man.

Toronto Police Constable Alex Li reminds both pedestrians and motorists to remain cautious when on the road.

“Make eye contact with the motorist to ensure that they know your intention is to cross the street,” he said.

“It’s a shared responsibility for the motorist to take their time, obey the rules of the road, especially with regards to speed.”

Li says that although there are posted speed limits on the road, weather and road conditions are also something motorists must be mindful of.

“Make sure that when you do get into high traffic volume areas that you’re checking your blind spots, checking your mirrors, utilizing your safety equipment in the vehicle just to make sure that you’re doing your part as a motorist to ensure the safety of pedestrians.”

The woman suffered significant injuries and was transported to hospital where she remained in critical condition for almost a week, and later died on Thursday.

The cause of the collision hasn’t been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to contact them. People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.