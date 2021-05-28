Why online conspiracies aren’t just an QAnon problem

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is the story of a Jeopardy! contestant who made a white supremacist gesture on the program. Only he didn’t. But that didn’t stop thousands of people, including several dozen former Jeopardy! contestants from insisting that he had, and hunting ceaselessly for evidence to back up their assumptions.

This is a story about what the internet is doing to all our minds. Every day. And what we can learn from watching it happen in real time.

GUEST: Ben Smith, media columnist, New York Times

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.