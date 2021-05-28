The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, May 28, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 28, 2021.

There are 1,374,275 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,374,275 confirmed cases (39,903 active, 1,308,932 resolved, 25,440 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 3,206 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 104.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22,154 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,165.

There were 31 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 278 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 40. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been 34,550,157 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,293 confirmed cases (100 active, 1,187 resolved, six deaths).

There were 14 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 19.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 67 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 267,847 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 202 confirmed cases (12 active, 190 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 161,140 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,497 confirmed cases (585 active, 4,832 resolved, 80 deaths).

There were 40 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 59.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 348 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 50.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.17 per 100,000 people.

There have been 798,079 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,181 confirmed cases (140 active, 1,998 resolved, 43 deaths).

There were nine new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 17.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 338,979 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 369,318 confirmed cases (4,758 active, 353,442 resolved, 11,118 deaths).

There were 419 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 55.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,924 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 418.

There were four new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 43 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 129.66 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,152,249 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 528,453 confirmed cases (15,438 active, 504,304 resolved, 8,711 deaths).

There were 1,273 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 104.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,473 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,353.

There were 14 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 132 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 19. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.12 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,952,303 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 50,144 confirmed cases (4,676 active, 44,426 resolved, 1,042 deaths).

There were 497 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 339.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,640 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 377.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 75.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 787,725 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 46,285 confirmed cases (1,371 active, 44,378 resolved, 536 deaths).

There were 122 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 116.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 975 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 139.

There were two new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been 849,440 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 226,449 confirmed cases (9,277 active, 214,966 resolved, 2,206 deaths).

There were 512 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 209.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,438 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 491.

There were seven new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 42 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.89 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,489,984 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 143,581 confirmed cases (3,529 active, 138,360 resolved, 1,692 deaths).

There were 317 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 68.55 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,208 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 315.

There were two new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.87 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,704,672 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 127 confirmed cases (two active, 125 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 4.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,157 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 648 confirmed cases (15 active, 629 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Friday. The rate of active cases is 38.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 11 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,377 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press