Ontario reports nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,273 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There were nearly 40,900 tests completed.

Locally, there are 269 new cases in Toronto, 268 in Peel, 101 in Ottawa, 78 in Hamilton and 72 in Durham.

The province reported 1,135 new cases and 19 deaths on Thursday.

Following the release of bold reopening plans in British Columbia and Alberta, there is word that the Ford government is considering moving up dates of Ontario’s plan.

Compared to other provinces Ontario’s roadmap to reopening remains extremely cautious but as COVID indicators improve the province may be tempted to speed up the gradual process in the interest of public perception.

As Ontario vaccinates more of its population at an accelerated pace, the three-step reopening will be based on the supply and the daily rate at which people get the shot. The province will also factor in COVID-19 case counts, percent positivity, and hospitalization rates.

Health and education stakeholders in Ontario have been asked to respond to a letter from the premier, seeking advice on the potential reopening of schools.

In the letter, the Premier posed seven questions to doctors, scientists, and educators saying he expects to gather their responses by 5:00 p.m. on Friday before his government can ultimately reach a decision.

Ontario schools have been shut since April when they were the sources of more COVID-19 outbreaks than workplaces or any other location, the Premier said.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he would like to see schools resume in-person learning before the province enters the first step of its reopening plan in mid-June.