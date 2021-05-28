Ontario expected to provide details on 2nd doses; COVID-19 vaccine rollout update coming today

Officials in Ontario will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday.

Dirk Huyer, Coordinator Provincial Outbreak Response, confirmed that the government will unveil an update to its plan that is likely to include additional information on second doses and their intervals.

“We’ve been carefully planning out a second dose rollout plan,” said Huyer.

Ontario is currently administering COVID-19 shots four months apart with some exceptions for people with specific health conditions and other groups.

Huyer says the second-dose plan will consider clinical reasons for shortening the interval between doses, supply and allocations across the province.

York Region’s Medical Officer of Health confirmed at a council meeting on Thursday morning that the region has been given notice of the potential change and said the province aims to make the change as of next week.

Dr. Karm Kurji says the shortened interval would initially be for the over 80 age group and then would subsequently move down to those 70 and older.

“We are currently working through the logistics of this particular move with the objective of being fair and causing minimal confusion,” said Dr. Kurji at York Regional Council. “At this point in time, we are still evaluating our different options.”

As the vaccine rollout has picked up steam in Ontario there have been growing calls for the province to start accelerating second doses.

Other provinces have already made moves to move up second doses than the shorter 16 weeks recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

Most people in B.C. will be able to get the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine around eight weeks after their first dose. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are enough confirmed deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna that the province is able to move up the interval.

Quebec is shortening the delay between first and second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eight weeks.

The 12-week interval is the recommended interval for the AstraZeneca shot for the best immune response. Experts say it is safe to move up the interval for the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the province is still working towards completing as many first doses as possible but is considering shorter intervals.

“We know there is lots of people out there waiting to go, if we can do you sooner we will,” said Williams. ‘We don’t want to do people with the second dose when we’ve still got people queuing up for the first dose.”

Ontario has so far only opened up second shots to residents with the highest-risk health conditions and to people who received AstraZeneca in March.

The second injection AstraZeneca is being offered to that group through select pharmacies after 10 weeks in order to make use of 45,000 doses that are nearing expiration.

Ontario administered nearly one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before halting first shots earlier this month due to what it said was an increased risk of blood clots.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8,386,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province and 569,317 people have been fully vaccinated.

As outlined in the province’s three-step reopening plan, stage two would begin once 20 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated and stage three would commence with 25 per cent having both doses.

The province estimates stage three could start towards the end of July.

With files from the Canadian Press