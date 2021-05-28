National Bank reports $801M second-quarter profit, beats expectations

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $801 million, more than double compared with a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of $379 million or $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year.

Provisions for credit losses in the quarter fell to $5 million compared with $504 million in the same quarter last year when the pandemic crashed the economy.

Revenue totalled nearly $2.2 billion, up from $2.0 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.25 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.01 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.00 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press