National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $636.4 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.79 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.78 billion, topping Street forecasts.

National Bank of Canada shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

