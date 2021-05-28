National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $636.4 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.79 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.78 billion, topping Street forecasts.

National Bank of Canada shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

The Associated Press