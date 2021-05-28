Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man faces multiple charges for indecent acts in Beaches area
by News Staff
Posted May 28, 2021 12:04 am EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 1:12 am EDT
FILE - Toronto police car with a TTC Streetcar going by. Getty Images/iStock
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly committing indecent acts in front of young girls.
Police say between June 24, 2019 and May 17, 2021, a man committed multiple indecent acts in Toronto, with most taking place in the Beaches area.
Police state that the man would drive a white four-door Jeep while watching and/or following young female victims.
RELATED:
He would often call them over while exposing himself or committing an indecent act on himself
On Wednesday, Armen Parajian of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:
Two counts of Commit Indecent Act with Intent to Insult or Offend Another
Four counts of Harassment by Repeated Following another Person
Eight counts of Expose Genitals to a Person under 16 years of Age for a Sexual Purpose
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.
Police are concerned there may be other victims and ask that anyone who has information relating to this investigation contact them. People can also contact
anonymously. Crime Stoppers
