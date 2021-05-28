Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 6 cents at $6.6825 a bushel; July corn was up 15 cents at $6.6425 a bushel; July oats gained 8.75 cents at $3.7850 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 11.25 cents at $15.3325 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .40 cent at $1.1607 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .42 cent at $1.5240 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose 2.25 cent at 1.1735 a pound.

The Associated Press