Loading articles...

Ford awaits response from dozens of experts, stakeholders before deciding on schools

FILE -- Students cross the street at Tomken Road Middle School as Ontario prepares for its third province wide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’ll only make a decision whether to reopen schools for the final month of the academic year after he hears from numerous experts.

He says he doesn’t want to rely on the advice of the province’s top public health doctor alone.

The chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, has made it clear that he believes classrooms should reopen.

Ford wrote to dozens of doctors, public health authorities, scientists and teacher unions yesterday, seeking feedback by 5 p.m. today.

He says he’s concerned about reopening schools given the presence of more contagious variants of COVID-19, as well as relatively low rates of vaccinated teachers and students.

Critics say the last-minute letter shows Ford is passing the buck on making a decision about schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie - left lane and right lane blocked with a collision. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Retweeted @SportsVoiceGuy: I literally just saw rain/wet snow in Scarborough. It’s May 28th @680NEWSweather
Latest Weather
Read more