Different grizzly bears behind two attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 2:12 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is confirming that different grizzly bears are behind a pair of fatal attacks in the province’s foothills.
Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion.
The most recent attack occurred Tuesday evening as a woman was walking on her property near Water Valley, about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.
The first one happened May 4, about 25 kilometres away, when a man was out for a run.
Frame says both bears are believed to be mothers with cubs.
He says recent studies have shown grizzly numbers have begun to rebound and that human-bear encounters have become more likely to happen.
He urges anyone travelling or camping in bear country to go in a group, make noise and keep a clean campsite.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.
The Canadian Press
