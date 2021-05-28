Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 7:26 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 7:28 pm EDT
PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks.
The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court.
It says in August 2017, a CN contractor sprayed pesticide along 150 kilometres of track between Terrace and Prince Rupert.
The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation.
A joint investigation was started when officers with Environment and Climate Change Canada noticed a spray truck on the tracks discharging a mist from spray booms off the vehicle.
The service says CN Rail is mandated to comply with B.C.’s Integrated Pesticide Management Act, which requires consultation with First Nations and the public before use.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.