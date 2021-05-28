Loading articles...

Clarification to May 21 story on ‘anti-Alberta’ inquiry researcher

Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press has clarified a May 21 story on “anti-Alberta” inquiry researcher Vivian Krause.

An early version of the story did not include proper sourcing in headlines and the lead paragraph. The story said Krause had backed off an assertion that environmental groups are trying to landlock Canadian oil to benefit American competitors. In fact, it is critics who say she has backed off the assertion. Krause says she is not backing off because she never made that claim in the first place.

The Canadian Press

