Loading articles...

Cerro Grande: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 5:29 pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Friday reported a loss of $999,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 1 cent. A year ago, they were trading at cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEGMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEGMF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 south of Sheppard - right lane blocked with a collision. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
Some good news. We're no longer seeing snow on the radar. Yay! However, we continue to see rain showers throughout…
Latest Weather
Read more