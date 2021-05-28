Loading articles...

Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 7:14 am EDT

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $638.6 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. shares have risen 74% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

The Associated Press

