Big Lots: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $94.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Big Lots shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.

