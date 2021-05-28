Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bear attacks, injures hiker in Yellowstone National Park
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2021 4:58 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2021 at 5:15 pm EDT
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A bear attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning, marking the first incident of a bear injuring a person inside the park this year, officials said. A bear fatally attacked a man just outside the park in April.
The 39-year-old man injured Friday was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs when he encountered what he believe to be two grizzly bears. One bear attacked and injured the hiker.
The man sustained significant injuries in his lower extremities but was able to hike out on his own. He was transported to Livingston Hospital by park ambulance, Yellowstone officials said in a statement.
The Beaver Ponds Trail, where the hiker was injured, was closed until further notice. Park officials reported that staff were searching the area to make sure no other hikers were still on the trail.
Park officials in their statement urged visitors to stay 100 yards (90 meters) away from bears at all times, carry bear spray, stay alert, make noise when encountering bears and hike in groups of three people or more.
The last bear-related injury in Yellowstone happened in June 2020, when a grizzly bear knocked a woman to the ground and scratched her thigh.