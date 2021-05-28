4 people charged in Vaughan homicide investigation, York police say

York police say four people have been charged following the discovery of a body on a dead-end street in Vaughan last February.

On Feb. 25th at around 8 a.m. police said they were called to the Teston Road and Rodinea Road area for a report that a body had been found.

The victim, Gus Kouboules, 57, of Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Friday, police said investigators had charged four people in connection to the investigation.

Dimitrie Tremblay, 27, of Toronto, Ricardo Silva, 43, of Vaughan, Giovanni Seminara, 53, of Innisfil, are all facing charges of First Degree Murder, police said.

Investigators said a fourth person, Kevin Palmer-Konye, 26, of Vaughan is facing two charges: Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

“The accused have been held in custody and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket for bail hearing,” York police said in a news release Monday.