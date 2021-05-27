Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.94 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $9.23 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.13 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Toronto-Dominion shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

