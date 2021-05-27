The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, May 27, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

There are 1,371,073 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,371,073 confirmed cases (42,104 active, 1,303,558 resolved, 25,411 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 2,969 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 110.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,634 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,376.

There were 51 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 300 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 43. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 34,449,561 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,279 confirmed cases (93 active, 1,180 resolved, six deaths).

There were six new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 17.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 266,042 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 200 confirmed cases (10 active, 190 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 160,475 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 5,457 confirmed cases (638 active, 4,740 resolved, 79 deaths).

There were 33 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 65.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 392 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 56.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 791,538 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 2,172 confirmed cases (138 active, 1,991 resolved, 43 deaths).

There were nine new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 17.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 74 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.5 per 100,000 people.

There have been 337,317 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 368,899 confirmed cases (4,977 active, 352,807 resolved, 11,115 deaths).

There were 436 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 58.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,257 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 465.

There were 10 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 49 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 129.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,123,035 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 527,180 confirmed cases (16,541 active, 501,942 resolved, 8,697 deaths).

There were 1,135 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 112.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,090 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,441.

There were 19 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,914,598 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 49,651 confirmed cases (4,639 active, 43,970 resolved, 1,042 deaths).

There were 297 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 336.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,741 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 392.

There were eight new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 23 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 75.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 784,142 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 46,163 confirmed cases (1,382 active, 44,247 resolved, 534 deaths).

There were 162 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 117.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,035 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 148.

There were six new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.15 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 846,714 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 225,937 confirmed cases (10,017 active, 213,721 resolved, 2,199 deaths).

There were 513 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 226.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,658 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 523.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 37 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.73 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,480,967 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 143,264 confirmed cases (3,645 active, 137,929 resolved, 1,690 deaths).

There were 378 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 70.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,311 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 330.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 32.83 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,697,172 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero active, 82 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 127 confirmed cases (three active, 124 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 6.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 23,060 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 647 confirmed cases (21 active, 622 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 53.36 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,296 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press