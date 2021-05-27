S&P/TSX composite up in early trading as energy and base metals rise

TORONTO — Gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index continue to push into record territory, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.35 points at 19,779.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 245.22 points at 34,568.27. The S&P 500 index was up 12.45 points at 4,208.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.43 points at 13,723.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.82 cents US compared with 82.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down eight cents at US$66.13 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,895.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press