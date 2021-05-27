Rays play the Royals after Glasnow's strong outing

Kansas City Royals (23-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Royals +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow threw eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Rays are 12-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .305.

The Royals have gone 11-11 away from home. Kansas City has hit 43 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the club with 10, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. J.P. Feyereisen earned his first victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Tampa Bay. Tyler Zuber took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

Santana leads the Royals with 32 RBIs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Royals: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press